Kauaʻi is back under the CDC's 'high' COVID-19 community level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Kauaʻi up one level on its scale of community spread for COVID-19.

The Garden Isle now rejoins Maui and Oʻahu at a high level of risk.

The Big Island remains at a medium level of risk.

The CDC considers a number of factors in its evaluation, including hospital admission rates for the virus, the case rate per 100,000 residents, and other factors.

Last week, state Department of Health officials reported Kauaʻi’s positivity rate increased to 26.5% — up from 24.7% on June 1.

On Wednesday, state officials reported 377 new cases over the last week. The test positivity rate was 22.2%.