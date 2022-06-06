Donate
47 state politicians sign pledge to protect abortion

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published June 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM HST
The draft Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked last month. If overturned, access to abortion will no longer be a federal right.

Hawaiʻi has a state law protecting the right to choose an abortion, but activists put together a formal pledge to keep it legal.

The Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women and Hawaiʻi Women’s Coalition released a list of 47 state elected officials. All the politicians on the list signed a formal pledge to protect and strengthen abortion access.

The pledge is signed by Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, 72% of senators, and 53% of representatives.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
