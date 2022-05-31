$30K in lost overtime wages recovered for Oʻahu tour company employees

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $33,000 for 14 underpaid workers from Ocean Journeys LLC, which does business as “And You Creations."

The department’s wage and hour division found the Oʻahu tour company did not pay its employees the correct overtime pay.

Investigators said crew members of the Waiʻanae boat tour were paid partial overtime hours at time and a half their rate of pay.

The rest of the overtime wages were paid at their normal rate and listed as bonuses on company payroll records.

The company also failed to include incentive bonuses or commissions in its overtime pay.

The department also fined the company $2,618 on top of the back wages and damages.