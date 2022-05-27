3 shot and injured during Honolulu fight; suspect arrested

HONOLULU — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a shooting in Honolulu injured three people, officials said.

Police said the man fired multiple shots at a 15-year-old, 17-year-old and a 20-year-old during a fight Thursday night.

The 20-year-old victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital. The teens were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The conditions of all of the victims later improved to stable.

The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. near Thomas Square Park across the street from Blaisdell Concert Hall, one of the city's biggest music and entertainment venues.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby about 30 minutes later.

Police also arrested two teenagers on suspicion of third-degree assault after they allegedly assaulted a witness who tried to chase the gunman.

Police released an 18-year-old man from custody after he posted $500 bail. They let a 17-year-old go pending further investigation.