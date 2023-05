Poke means to slice, cut crosswise into pieces. That's why the delicious dish we all love is called poke. There's poke aku, poke heʻe and a whole variety of poke dishes. Don't put any stress on the vowels, as that will change the meaning, and don't confuse poke, meaning to cut into pieces, with poki, which among other things is the name of a supernatural dog.

