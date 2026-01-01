Executive Producer, The Conversation

Join a team of professionals at Hawaiʻi Public Radio in putting together Hawaiʻi’s flagship daily hour-long news and talk program. The Conversation goes deeper than the headlines and gives listeners a seat at the table in interviews with interesting and important people across the state, from newsmakers and leaders to scientists, activists and artists. Our coverage highlights community voices from across our islands.

The person in this role will shepherd The Conversation through an evolving news landscape and deepen engagement with audiences and partner newsrooms — including planning live debrief segments and call-in shows. You’ll collaborate daily across the news team and coordinate on elements from reporter segments to digital and social media coverage as well as editorial planning. You’ll also work closely with other departments on projects from events to promotion and programming.



Key Duties:



Directly manage a small team which together produces 4-5 interview segments a day of varying length. Assign daily production tasks, including developing a daily script, calculating a playlist and editing pre-recorded segments. Pivot to changing demands of news flow and logistical challenges.

Oversee live control room production of the daily program, rotating through the role of live show production and timing with other show staff, in a broadcast that reaches tens of thousands of listeners across Hawaiʻi.

Develop regular themed shows, on-the-road broadcasts and live call-in shows. Working with the program host, lead the planning and booking of guests.

Help generate and execute ideas for digital distribution of The Conversation , helping to ensure the best of the show can be experienced and shared in many ways.

, helping to ensure the best of the show can be experienced and shared in many ways. Communicate with partner organizations and newsrooms to shape recurring segments, including live reporter debriefs and subject matter expert content (Manu Minute, Hawaiʻi Skies).

Stay up-to-date on best practices, digital and broadcast journalism trends and tools. Attend trainings in and outside of the public media space. Assist with key events and initiatives, including fundraising campaigns.

Qualifications and Skills:



At least 3 years of professional journalism experience, including broadcast and editing.

Experience managing teams and producing content on deadline, while upholding high editorial standards, ethics and fact-checking practices.

Experience with digital audio workstations, ideally including Adobe Audition and Descript.

Excellent writing and communication skills, demonstrated news judgment and strong planning and organizational abilities.

Familiarity with the people and places of Hawaiʻi required; knowledge of HPR and its programming on-air and online extremely helpful, as is knowledge of the local media landscape.

Familiarity or experience with public radio, board operation or live programming is a plus.

This role works in collaboration with the host of The Conversation and reports to HPR's Executive Editor. Salary range is $65,000-$78,000.

This is a full-time exempt position with a generous benefits package. The majority of the work is done at HPR's headquarters, with occasional travel elsewhere in the state. There will be occasional evening and weekend working hours, depending on the needs of the news cycle and the team.

How to Apply:

Please send a resume and cover letter to HPR SVP and Executive Editor Bill Dorman (bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org). Hawaii Public Radio is an EEO employer.