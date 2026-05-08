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Valencia at Proof Social Club

Valencia at Proof Social Club

Nova Collective presents Valencia - a Friday night at Proof Social Club for everyone who lived on Tumblr, shot everything on a disposable, and had very strong feelings about their Instagram filter. Live music by Nikki Nocturnal and DJ sets by Fiyah

Friday
May 8
8pm
21+
$10 presale; $15 at the door
Ticket link: https://www.sickening.events/e/valencia/tickets

Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813

Proof Social Club
10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813