Valencia at Proof Social Club

Nova Collective presents Valencia - a Friday night at Proof Social Club for everyone who lived on Tumblr, shot everything on a disposable, and had very strong feelings about their Instagram filter. Live music by Nikki Nocturnal and DJ sets by Fiyah

Friday

May 8

8pm

21+

$10 presale; $15 at the door

Ticket link: https://www.sickening.events/e/valencia/tickets

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813