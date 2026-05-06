Valencia is Nova Collective's love letter to the era that shaped us -- the 2012 indie sleaze moment when Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, and Crystal Castles somehow all lived on the same playlist and nobody questioned it. When everyone had a film camera and a Valencia filter and thought that was a whole personality. (It was. We don't apologize.)

Proof Social Club in Chinatown is the room. Live music, back-to-back DJ sets, and a bar menu full of drinks you were definitely not supposed to be having at 19 -- Red Bull vodkas, Jager Bombs, Vegas Bombs, Irish Trash Cans, and a Fireball + Red Bull collab we're calling The Tumblr Era because obviously.

Brought to you in partnership with Red Bull and Jägermeister -- who clearly also never got over 2012.