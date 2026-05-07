The Other Ones at Blue Note Hawaii

The Other Ones are Oahu’s homegrown Grateful Dead tribute band. Built on long jams, late nights, a fair amount of bickering, and one simple goal: throw a party every time they step on stage. They want to push boundaries, take risks, and build something in the moment that gets people moving and keeps them there.

Now they’re stepping onto the stage at the Blue Note, a room that’s seen some of the best touring acts out there. It’s a big stage, but the approach stays the same. The Other Ones are coming in to do what they’ve always done: pay homage to the Grateful Dead songbook, connect with the audience, and blow the roof off the place.

Come out and support the local boys at their biggest show yet.

ALL TICKETS ARE GENERAL ADMISSION (GA). Purchase your tickets now and save money!

Early Bird - $15.00 - SOLD OUT

Plan Ahead - $22.50

Last Chance - $30.00

Run of show:

Doors: 5:00pm

Show: 7:00pm

Two sets with an intermission between Set #1 and Set #2.