Soulgasm presents Antonio Ocasio (Tribal Winds, New York)

Soulgasm presents a special evening of deep house, afro latin rhythms and dance culture featuring Antonio Ocasio, producer, DJ and founder of Tribal Winds NYC, appearing in Hawai‘i for the first time.

Founded in Honolulu in 2007 by curator and dance educator Lyanne Brooks (The LB Vibe), Soulgasm is a long-running music and dance gathering rooted in the soulful lineage of house music and the communal spirit of the dancefloor. Blending sound, movement and cultural exchange, the evening invites guests into an immersive atmosphere centered around rhythm, connection and collective experience.

The night begins with an opening set by Lyanne Brooks, followed by an extended set by Antonio Ocasio.

Saturday, May 23

9 PM – 1 AM

Slack Key Lounge at HB Social Club (Hawaiian Brians)

Honolulu, Hawai‘i

18+ welcome

Advance tickets recommended.