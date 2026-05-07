Reunion Vibes: Let's Rewind Together

Enjoy a FREE evening of great music and good company as local band LS34 plays favorites from the 60's, ’70s, ’80s, and beyond. Whether you wen' grad here or elsewhere, you’ll hear songs that spark memories and conversations. Free admission with one free drink ticket, fun retro touches, no‑host pupus, and easy, no‑pressure access to helpful AARP resources.

Note: No outside food and beverage is permitted. Additional no host food and beverages is available for purchase from venue.

5 PM Doors Open

(seating is first come, first served)

Photo booth and food and beverage open

5:30 PM Live Music LS34

7:30 PM Music Program Close & Door Prizes

8:00 PM All Pau