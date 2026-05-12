The the 109th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The event features floral floats, marching bands and Pāʻū riders on horseback as well as representatives from Hawaiʻi’s Royal Societies. As in year’s past, the parade will take a route beginning at King Street fronting ‘Iolani Palace. Participants will then head down Punchbowl Street, before making a left on to Ala Moana Boulevard and eventually Kalākaua Avenue. The parade comes to a finish at Monsarrat Avenue and Queen Kapi‘olani Park. Streets will begin to close in Downtown Honolulu at 7:30 a.m., with closures coinciding as the Parade moves along the route, several blocks before its approach. The Parade is expected to reach Kapiʻolani Park around 11:30 a.m.

The patience and consideration by residents, retail establishments, and the public along the parade route during this process is greatly appreciated. While parade organizers and volunteers work to ensure a timely delivery, congestion in the area can be expected, during the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.

Also, on Oʻahu on June 13, the King Kamehameha Celebration Hoʻolauleʻa will take place at Kapiʻolani Park where the parade ends on Kalākaua Avenue. The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with free admission as well as food booths, family friendly activities and more. Enjoy Hawaiian cultural activities, hula, live entertainment, cultural activities, games, education, demonstrations, and workshops. Attendees can partake in traditional Hawaiian games, such as konane, and learn about their historical significance. Additionally, interactive workshops and demonstrations will provide insights into Pupu Niʻihau lei making, ʻohe kāpala, lauhala weaving, and other traditional crafts, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience and appreciation for these cultural practices. The event has been become a tradition where parade-goers end their day. It is a time for families and supporters to relax and enjoy the afternoon with all who attend and meet and greet with Pāʻū Riders and those who will be participating in parade.

Support provided by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts and OHA. Lei Draping Ceremonies presented by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. For more information and full list of upcoming King Kamehameha Celebration events please visit www.KamehamehaDay.Hawaii.Gov.