Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
The Hawaii Kai Community Bookstore will have 50% off in the Science and Tech Book Section as well as 50% off
on the History Book Section (Military, American, & World). The Home and Gardens and Home Improvement Section will also be 50% off. A storewide Book Sale of 50% will occur from May 5th to the 9th during store hours. Please note Library and Bookstore will be closed on Memorial Day from Saturday to Monday May23 to 25, 2026.
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Every 4 weeks through May 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Event Supported By
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
808 475-5050
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
249 Lunalilo Home RdHonolulu, Hawaii 96825
(808)475-5050