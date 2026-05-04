Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore

The Hawaii Kai Community Bookstore will have 50% off in the Science and Tech Book Section as well as 50% off

on the History Book Section (Military, American, & World). The Home and Gardens and Home Improvement Section will also be 50% off. A storewide Book Sale of 50% will occur from May 5th to the 9th during store hours. Please note Library and Bookstore will be closed on Memorial Day from Saturday to Monday May23 to 25, 2026.