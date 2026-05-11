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Forest + Sound Bathing

Forest + Sound Bathing

Leave behind the stresses of the world and immerse yourself in the healing powers of nature and sacred sound. In a lush, private garden at the foot of the Koʻolaus, experience the restorative effects of a guided forest therapy walk integrated with the pure sounds of crystal singing bowls and other instruments. After the forest and sound bathing session, enjoy complimentary admission to the art galleries onsite.

Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
$95
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi
(808) 492-8736
forestbathinghi@gmail.com
http://www.forestbathinghi.com
Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
47-754 Lamaula Road
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744