Forest + Sound Bathing
Forest + Sound Bathing
Leave behind the stresses of the world and immerse yourself in the healing powers of nature and sacred sound. In a lush, private garden at the foot of the Koʻolaus, experience the restorative effects of a guided forest therapy walk integrated with the pure sounds of crystal singing bowls and other instruments. After the forest and sound bathing session, enjoy complimentary admission to the art galleries onsite.
Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
$95
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi
(808) 492-8736
forestbathinghi@gmail.com
Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
47-754 Lamaula RoadKaneohe, Hawaii 96744