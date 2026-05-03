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2026 HIGH SCHOOL PHOTO SHOWCASE

2026 HIGH SCHOOL PHOTO SHOWCASE

2026 High School Photo Showcase
Traditional black & white handprints
May 2 - June 4, 2026
Opening Reception Sunday, May 3, 2026, 6-8pm

We’re excited to showcase our local high school students from Iolani, Kamehameha & Moanalua High Schools. They will be showing black & white darkroom handprinted photographs. This will be our second year showcasing our local students photographs.

Join us for the opening reception on Sunday, May 3, 6-8pm. The photos will be up in the shop May 2 - June 4, 2026.

Treehouse
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Treehouse LLC
8085978733
contact@treehouse-shop.com
https://treehouse-shop.com/
Treehouse
675 Auahi St. E3-215
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 597-8733
http://treehouse-shop.com