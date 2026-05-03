2026 High School Photo Showcase

Traditional black & white handprints

May 2 - June 4, 2026

Opening Reception Sunday, May 3, 2026, 6-8pm

We’re excited to showcase our local high school students from Iolani, Kamehameha & Moanalua High Schools. They will be showing black & white darkroom handprinted photographs. This will be our second year showcasing our local students photographs.

Join us for the opening reception on Sunday, May 3, 6-8pm. The photos will be up in the shop May 2 - June 4, 2026.

