Violinist Timothy Chooi Masters Tchaikovsky

When Canadian violinist Timothy Chooi first started learning Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, he realized why many violinists called it “too long and unplayable.” But after years of working on it, the concerto is now his go to for concerts. Chooi spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about his debut with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra for the Tchaikovsky Spectacular concert Saturday, July 26 at the Waikīkī Shell. Chooi also talks about learning how to shaka for the first time and what he might play for a hana hou.