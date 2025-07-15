© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

HSO Summer Movies and Music

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:53 PM HST
Evening Concert's Craig DeSilva with the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol (also known as the Golden Idol), HSO's Michael-Thomas Foumai, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon.
HPR
Evening Concert's Craig De Silva with the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol (also known as the Golden Idol), HSO's Michael-Thomas Foumai, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Composer in Residence Michael-Thomas Foumai is a huge movie fan. He stopped by Evening Concert to share his favorite scenes and music from two hit films, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and How to Train Your Dragon. The HSO will feature these films while performing the movie scores in concerts this week as part of the Summer Festival 2025 concert series. You can find Foumai at the concert dressed up as Indiana Jones and carrying the ark of the covenant. And if you ask nicely, he may let you pet Toothless, who – by the way – doesn’t bite.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert
Wednesday, July 16
Thursday, July 17
7:30 p.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall 

How To Train Your Dragon in Concert
Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 20 at 4 p.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio