HSO Summer Movies and Music

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Composer in Residence Michael-Thomas Foumai is a huge movie fan. He stopped by Evening Concert to share his favorite scenes and music from two hit films, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and How to Train Your Dragon. The HSO will feature these films while performing the movie scores in concerts this week as part of the Summer Festival 2025 concert series. You can find Foumai at the concert dressed up as Indiana Jones and carrying the ark of the covenant. And if you ask nicely, he may let you pet Toothless, who – by the way – doesn’t bite.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert

Wednesday, July 16

Thursday, July 17

7:30 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

How To Train Your Dragon in Concert

Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 at 4 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall