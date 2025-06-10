© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published June 10, 2025 at 9:02 PM HST
HPR
Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba and Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival president Chris Yick.

Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival president Chris Yick joined Classical Pacific to preview the festival’s seventh season. This year’s theme, Cultural Celebrations, brings communities together through music as part of the Ellen Masaki ʻOhana Series. The nine-day festival opens June 14 with the Junction Trio, preceded by a Q&A at 6 p.m. with Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba.

Festival attendees can use promo code HPR at checkout for discounted tickets to the full season, which runs from June 14 to 22, 2025.
View the schedule and purchase tickets at hawaiicmf.org/tickets.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
