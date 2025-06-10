Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival president Chris Yick joined Classical Pacific to preview the festival’s seventh season. This year’s theme, Cultural Celebrations, brings communities together through music as part of the Ellen Masaki ʻOhana Series. The nine-day festival opens June 14 with the Junction Trio, preceded by a Q&A at 6 p.m. with Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba.

Festival attendees can use promo code HPR at checkout for discounted tickets to the full season, which runs from June 14 to 22, 2025.

View the schedule and purchase tickets at hawaiicmf.org/tickets.