Tuesday Student Takeover: Yxing Guo

Virtuoso violinist Yxing Guo of Honolulu graduated from the Colburn Music Academy last week. Guo attended the pre-college program for her Junior and senior high school years, and will be returning in the Fall to attend the Colburn Conservatory of Music. The "From the Top" alum credits her family, teachers Iggy Jang, Dr. Nikki Ebisu, Martin Beaver and the supportive community of The Colburn School, the Hawaii Youth Symphony and the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival Young Artist Program.