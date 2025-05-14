© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Yxing Guo

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:11 AM HST

Virtuoso violinist Yxing Guo of Honolulu graduated from the Colburn Music Academy last week. Guo attended the pre-college program for her Junior and senior high school years, and will be returning in the Fall to attend the Colburn Conservatory of Music. The "From the Top" alum credits her family, teachers Iggy Jang, Dr. Nikki Ebisu, Martin Beaver and the supportive community of The Colburn School, the Hawaii Youth Symphony and the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival Young Artist Program.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
