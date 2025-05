Bassist Shawn Conley will be presenting his quartet in next monthʻs Live at the Atherton Jazz Series at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Conley and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba recorded their conversation as the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra principal bassist was busy with family, getting ready for a month long trip with a performance at the International Society of Bassists Convention and concerts. Hear Conley at live on June 28th.

hawaiipublicradio.org/events