Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestraʻs Personnel Manager Megan Wade talks with Classical Pacific host, Sharene Taba about the movies and the music of Studio Ghibli. Trumpet player and Ghibli superfan, Wade does the HSO payroll while listening to the soundtracks. Hear Megan Wadeʻs top 5 favorite songs as she and Sharene Taba play "Joe"-ken-po with the music of film composer Joe Hisaishi. The sold out HSO concert of Ghibli Music takes place on Saturday, but Wade treats you to some of the music here:https://www.myhso.orgMegan Wadeʻs Top 5 Favorites:1. One Summer’s Day - Spirited Away2. Reprise - Spirited Away3. Ashitaka and San - Princess Mononoke4. The Journey West - Princess Mononoke5. The Boy Who Swallowed a Star - Howl’s Moving CastleSharene Tabaʻs Top 5 Favorites:1. A Town with an Ocean View- Kikiʻs Delivery Service2. One Summerʻs Day - Spirited Away3. Mother Sea - Ponyo on the Cliff4. Melody of the Beautiful Koto - The Tale of the Princess Kaguya5. Feather Fletching - The Boy and the Heron

