Pianists Sophie Chan and Justin Chan are winners of the Kamuela Philharmonic Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition in the 16 - 18 age bracket. The siblings are juniors at Punahou School and study under Dr. Wendy Yamashita. In this weekend's concert at Kahilu Theatre, the twins will play Camille Saint-Saens' The Carnival of the Animals. https://kamuelaphil.org

