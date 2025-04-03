© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Michael-Thomas Foumai in the Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:10 PM HST
Michael-Thomas Foumai and Craig DeSilva showcase the program book for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concerts.
HPR
Michael-Thomas Foumai and Craig DeSilva showcase the program book for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concerts.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster Iggy Jang and principal horn Anna Lenhart take the spotlight this weekend. The HSO concert will feature them as soloists performing two beloved works in the violin and horn repertoire. The concert will also spotlight an original composition by Michael-Thomas Foumai, HSO’s composer in residence. He also talks about arranging music for ukulele virtuoso Taimane for HSO’s hapa concert. Listen to his conversation with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva.

HSO Hapa concert with Taimane: Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre

HSO Spotlight concert: Sunday, April 6 at 4 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
