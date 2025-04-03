Michael-Thomas Foumai in the Spotlight

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster Iggy Jang and principal horn Anna Lenhart take the spotlight this weekend. The HSO concert will feature them as soloists performing two beloved works in the violin and horn repertoire. The concert will also spotlight an original composition by Michael-Thomas Foumai, HSO’s composer in residence. He also talks about arranging music for ukulele virtuoso Taimane for HSO’s hapa concert. Listen to his conversation with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva.

HSO Hapa concert with Taimane: Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre

HSO Spotlight concert: Sunday, April 6 at 4 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre