Musicians of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:34 PM HST

The HSO presents 3 films concerts this weekend: Star Wars: Episode VI. Return of the Jedi. During their break at last nightʻs rehearsal Classical Pacificʻs Sharene Taba asked musicians of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra who their favorite Star Wars characters are. Listen to hear from some of our favorite musicians:
Violinists Judy Barrett, Dan Padilla, Tim Leong, Mike Lim, Wu Hung; Violists Colin Belisle & Teresa Skinner; Cellist Joshua Nakazawa; Bassists Vlad Bernstein, Matin Boulos & Sayuri Yamamoto; Clarinetist Jim Moffitt; French Horn Jamie Sanborn; Percussionist Jeremy Lawi; Celeste/Pianist Katy Luo; Harpist Connie Uejio and Composer In Residence, Michael-Thomas Foumai.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
