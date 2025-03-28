Musicians of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra
The HSO presents 3 films concerts this weekend: Star Wars: Episode VI. Return of the Jedi. During their break at last nightʻs rehearsal Classical Pacificʻs Sharene Taba asked musicians of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra who their favorite Star Wars characters are. Listen to hear from some of our favorite musicians:
Violinists Judy Barrett, Dan Padilla, Tim Leong, Mike Lim, Wu Hung; Violists Colin Belisle & Teresa Skinner; Cellist Joshua Nakazawa; Bassists Vlad Bernstein, Matin Boulos & Sayuri Yamamoto; Clarinetist Jim Moffitt; French Horn Jamie Sanborn; Percussionist Jeremy Lawi; Celeste/Pianist Katy Luo; Harpist Connie Uejio and Composer In Residence, Michael-Thomas Foumai.
myhso.org