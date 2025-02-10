© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra Staff Picks: Autumn Woods

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 10, 2025 at 10:17 AM HST

Autumn Woods, Associate Director of Advancement for the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra shares a glimpse of behind the scenes at the HSO, her familyʻs life with music, and her eclectic playlist.
Wayne Shorter Midnight in Carlotta's Hair

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major K. 488, II. Adagio - Horowitz Plays Mozart

Original Studio Cast - Jesus Christ Superstar 1970  John Nineteen forty-one

Shostakovich - Waltz no. 2

Elvis Costello and the Brodsky Quartet, The Birds Will Still Be Singing, The Juliet Letters, 1993
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
