Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra Staff Picks: Autumn Woods

China’s foremost composer, Ye Xiaogang, is featured in the opening concert of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's Beethoven Festival. The world premiere of Ye's Eroica will take place at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. In this special interview, Ye reflects on his 70-year journey, Beethoven’s influence, composing for the Olympics and his first visit to Hawaiʻi.

Listen • 17:57