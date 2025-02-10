Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra Staff Picks: Autumn Woods
Autumn Woods, Associate Director of Advancement for the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra shares a glimpse of behind the scenes at the HSO, her familyʻs life with music, and her eclectic playlist.
Wayne Shorter Midnight in Carlotta's Hair
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major K. 488, II. Adagio - Horowitz Plays Mozart
Original Studio Cast - Jesus Christ Superstar 1970 John Nineteen forty-one
Shostakovich - Waltz no. 2
Elvis Costello and the Brodsky Quartet, The Birds Will Still Be Singing, The Juliet Letters, 1993