Maddie Bender from The Conversation joins Classical Pacific to share her top picks. Maddie discusses her role as a producer for HPR’s daily news show and shares her passion for music. A clarinet player, Maddie played in various ensembles, including Yale’s precision marching band and klezmer band. Hear more about Maddie and her role in the collaborative work culture of The Conversation and enjoy some of her favorite classical music pieces. Listen on demand.