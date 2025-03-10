Classical Conservation Conversation: Presidents and America's Best Idea

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In honor of Presidents’ Day, Dr. Lum discusses the historical significance of U.S. presidents establishing national parks and protected areas. He highlights Yellowstone, established in 1872 by Ulysses Grant and touches on the Antiquities Act of 1906 by Theodore Roosevelt. Dr. Lum also delves into the creation of the National Park Service in 1916 by Woodrow Wilson, which designated Hawaii Volcanoes and Haleakala as national parks, and continues with further expansion of our national park lands thanks to Ronald Regan and George W. Bush.

This conservation conversation is followed by Jherek Bischoff's "So Fragile, So Blue" with William Shatner and the National Symphony Orchestra.

This classical music conversation aired on Feb. 17, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.