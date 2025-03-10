© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Presidents and America's Best Idea

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 10, 2025 at 1:33 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In honor of Presidents’ Day, Dr. Lum discusses the historical significance of U.S. presidents establishing national parks and protected areas. He highlights Yellowstone, established in 1872 by Ulysses Grant and touches on the Antiquities Act of 1906 by Theodore Roosevelt. Dr. Lum also delves into the creation of the National Park Service in 1916 by Woodrow Wilson, which designated Hawaii Volcanoes and Haleakala as national parks, and continues with further expansion of our national park lands thanks to Ronald Regan and George W. Bush.

This conservation conversation is followed by Jherek Bischoff's "So Fragile, So Blue" with William Shatner and the National Symphony Orchestra.

This classical music conversation aired on Feb. 17, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
