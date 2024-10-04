© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
To our HPR-1 listeners on Kaua‘i (KIPL): Our transmitter will be powered down for tower maintenance on Friday 10/4, 10am-3pm. Mahalo for your understanding.

John-Paul Brabant on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:09 PM HST

John-Paul Brabant announces the casting call deadline for his one act musical, Small Songs After All. Written by Honolulu-based Brabant, it is the moving story of the two friends who created Steamboat Willie. Brabant invites listeners to “Follow us to stay up-to-date!”

Instagram: @smallsongsmusical
Facebook: Small Songs Musical
www.smallsongsmusical.com

The deadline to submit materials to be considered for casting is Monday, Oct. 7. The table read (performance) is a free concert at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa.

Classical Music Conversations
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
