John-Paul Brabant on Classical Pacific

John-Paul Brabant announces the casting call deadline for his one act musical, Small Songs After All. Written by Honolulu-based Brabant, it is the moving story of the two friends who created Steamboat Willie. Brabant invites listeners to “Follow us to stay up-to-date!”

Instagram: @smallsongsmusical

Facebook: Small Songs Musical

www.smallsongsmusical.com

The deadline to submit materials to be considered for casting is Monday, Oct. 7. The table read (performance) is a free concert at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa.