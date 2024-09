Harpist/Pianist, Arabella Tan is the co-founder of WikiVision, a non-profit that aims to provide free cataract surgeries for uninsured and under-insured community members. Tan shares music that will be performed by students in a Fundraising Concert this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 24 at ʻIolani School. Tan is in the 11th grade at ʻIolani,and will be joined by 16 friends in this free concert.

