Harpist/Pianist, Arabella Tan is the co-founder of WikiVision, a non-profit that aims to provide free cataract surgeries for uninsured and under-insured community members. In her second Tuesday Student Takeover, Arabella Tan shares some of the music that will be performed by students in a Fundraising Concert this weekend, Saturday August 24th at Iolani School. Tan is in the 11th grade at Iolani, and will be joined by 16 friends in this free concert. WikiVision.info

