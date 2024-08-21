Laura Margulies on Classical Pacific

Artist Laura Margulies took the time from her busy schedule to help HPR2 kick off our "Top 100 Picks" poll and prize drawing for September: Classical Music Month. The beautiful artwork on the stickers and prize, the HPR2 Day Bag was created by Margulies who teaches at the University of Hawaiiʻs Academy of Creative Media. We talk about her work with local composers and the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra to create the animated "Symphony of the Hawaiian Bird," and also her current project & securing funding (http://kck.st/3SIqGqc.) for "Kapo Ma'i Lele, Kapo And Her Flying Lady Parts."

Laura Margulies shares these beautiful works of moving art with us:

ITVS public service announcement with musician Cyril Pahinui

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E5wwWp98yA

Symphony of the Hawaiian Bird: No Ka Huliau

https://vimeo.com/269749332

Blue Cooler:

https://vimeo.com/551823924?share=copy

Laura Margulies is the mother of musician Yakeba The Bold. More of her art can be found at http://lauramargulies.com