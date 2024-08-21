© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Laura Margulies on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 21, 2024 at 5:17 PM HST

Artist Laura Margulies took the time from her busy schedule to help HPR2 kick off our "Top 100 Picks" poll and prize drawing for September: Classical Music Month. The beautiful artwork on the stickers and prize, the HPR2 Day Bag was created by Margulies who teaches at the University of Hawaiiʻs Academy of Creative Media. We talk about her work with local composers and the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra to create the animated "Symphony of the Hawaiian Bird," and also her current project & securing funding (http://kck.st/3SIqGqc.) for "Kapo Ma'i Lele, Kapo And Her Flying Lady Parts."

Laura Margulies shares these beautiful works of moving art with us:

ITVS public service announcement with musician Cyril Pahinui

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E5wwWp98yA

Symphony of the Hawaiian Bird: No Ka Huliau

https://vimeo.com/269749332

Blue Cooler:

https://vimeo.com/551823924?share=copy

Laura Margulies is the mother of musician Yakeba The Bold. More of her art can be found at http://lauramargulies.com
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
