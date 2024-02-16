Trio con Brio Copenhagen on Evening Concert

All the way from Denmark, Trio con Brio Copenhagen is in Hawaii for concerts in Hilo and Honolulu. The trio’s violinist Soo-Jin Hong spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the group’s 25th anniversary and previews their Hawaii concerts featuring music of Beethoven and Prokofiev.

Hawai'i Concert Society presented the trio on Feb. 15 at U. H. Hilo Performing Arts Center and Honolulu Chamber Music Series will present their concert on Feb. 16 at UH-Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium.

This classical music conversation aired on Feb. 15, 2024, on Evening Concert. Tune in to Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva and Olivia Waring every weekday starting from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on HPR-2.