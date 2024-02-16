© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Trio con Brio Copenhagen on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:57 AM HST
Trio con Brio Copenhagen
All the way from Denmark, Trio con Brio Copenhagen is in Hawaii for concerts in Hilo and Honolulu. The trio’s violinist Soo-Jin Hong spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the group’s 25th anniversary and previews their Hawaii concerts featuring music of Beethoven and Prokofiev.

Hawai'i Concert Society presented the trio on Feb. 15 at U. H. Hilo Performing Arts Center and Honolulu Chamber Music Series will present their concert on Feb. 16 at UH-Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium.

This classical music conversation aired on Feb. 15, 2024, on Evening Concert. Tune in to Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva and Olivia Waring every weekday starting from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
