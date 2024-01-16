© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu Brass Quintet on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published January 16, 2024 at 3:23 PM HST

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and Honolulu Brass Quintet trumpet player JoAnn Lamolino visit Morning Café to share about the quintet's "Holiday Brass" concert. A holiday tradition, the quintet returns to the St. Andrew Cathedral to herald in the holiday season. The concert took place on Dec. 17 in Honolulu.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 15, 2023, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
