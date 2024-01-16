Honolulu Brass Quintet on Morning Café

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and Honolulu Brass Quintet trumpet player JoAnn Lamolino visit Morning Café to share about the quintet's "Holiday Brass" concert. A holiday tradition, the quintet returns to the St. Andrew Cathedral to herald in the holiday season. The concert took place on Dec. 17 in Honolulu.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 15, 2023, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.