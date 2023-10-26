© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST
French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz stop by Morning Café ahead of their Orvis Hall appearance to preview their program inspired by the French salons of La Belle Epoque. Grimaldi shares the history of mezzo-soprano Pauline Viardot’s career as their concert, “A Parisian Salon by Pauline Viardot,” will feature works by composers who knew or composed works for Viardot to share in the salon in the late 19th century.

Hosted in partnership with Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi, "A Parisian Salon" by Pauline Viardot featuring French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz will be at UH Mānoaʻs Orvis Hall on Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

This classical music conversation aired on Morning Café on October 26.

Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
