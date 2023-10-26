Soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz on Morning Café

French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz stop by Morning Café ahead of their Orvis Hall appearance to preview their program inspired by the French salons of La Belle Epoque. Grimaldi shares the history of mezzo-soprano Pauline Viardot’s career as their concert, “A Parisian Salon by Pauline Viardot,” will feature works by composers who knew or composed works for Viardot to share in the salon in the late 19th century.

Hosted in partnership with Alliance Française of Hawaiʻi, "A Parisian Salon" by Pauline Viardot featuring French soprano Laetitia Grimaldi and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz will be at UH Mānoaʻs Orvis Hall on Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

This classical music conversation aired on Morning Café on October 26.