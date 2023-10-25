Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Violinist-Pianist Aya Okimoto is a Punahou 9th-grader who has won many piano competitions — 2019 Steinway Junior Piano Competition, The Hawaii Regional Round of The Osaka International Music Competition in 2021& 2022 and the Hawaii Music Teacher's Association Music Competition, to name just a few! Aya visits Classical Pacific during a busy week with a competition and a fundraiser for Maui.