Violinist-Pianist Aya Okimoto is a Punahou 9th-grader who has won many piano competitions — 2019 Steinway Junior Piano Competition, The Hawaii Regional Round of The Osaka International Music Competition in 2021& 2022 and the Hawaii Music Teacher's Association Music Competition, to name just a few! Aya visits Classical Pacific during a busy week with a competition and a fundraiser for Maui.

