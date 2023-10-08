Violinist Jennifer Koh on Evening Concert

Jennifer Koh is in Hawaii to perform a new concerto with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and music of Bach at UH’s Orvis Auditorium. Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva speaks to Koh about the concerts, winning a Grammy Award, and helping to elevate new music, women artists, and artists of color.

Koh’s performances:

Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Hawaii Theatre Center with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at UH’s Orvis Auditorium in a solo recital presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series.

This classical music conversation aired on Oct. 5, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.