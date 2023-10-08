© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Violinist Jennifer Koh on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published October 8, 2023 at 12:14 AM HST
Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva and violinist Jennifer Koh
Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva and violinist Jennifer Koh

Jennifer Koh is in Hawaii to perform a new concerto with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and music of Bach at UH’s Orvis Auditorium. Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva speaks to Koh about the concerts, winning a Grammy Award, and helping to elevate new music, women artists, and artists of color.

Koh’s performances:

 

This classical music conversation aired on Oct. 5, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
