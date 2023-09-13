© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Helen Chao-Casano on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published September 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM HST

Helen Chao-Casano, music director of Punahou School, visits Evening Concert to share her favorite classical music pieces in celebration of Classical Music Month. She also previews some pieces that will be featured at the upcoming Punahou Faculty Recital. The recital takes place on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. in Punahou's Dillingham Hall. Learn more about the recital.

This classical music conversation aired on September 13, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

