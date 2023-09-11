© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Honolulu Chamber Music Concert Season Preview

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published September 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM HST
Evening Concert with Honolulu Chamber Music Series president Jonathan Korth

Jonathan Korth, president of Honolulu Chamber Music Series, talked to Craig DeSilva on Evening Concert about the upcoming 2023-24 HCMS season featuring some of the world's leading artists, including violinist Midori. The Verona Quartet kicks off the concert season on Friday, Sept. 22 at UH-Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium. Learn more at the Honolulu Chamber Music Series website.

This classical music conversation aired on September 11, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
