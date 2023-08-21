Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
Alec Tan is a 12th-grader at Iolani Schools, a pianist, and the founder and CEO of WikiVision, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, run by students who are raising funds to provide free cataract surgery to uninsured and underinsured seniors. They are organizing a classical music concert fundraiser with friends to help raise awareness and reach their goal of $35,000 to help 35 patients.