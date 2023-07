Clarinetist Jim Moffitt stopped by Morning Café to discuss an upcoming performance of Zemlinsky’s Clarinet trio at the Orvis Auditorium. The performance features international stars Monica Chung, piano and Perry Karp, cello, of the Pro Arte Quartet.

This classical music conversation aired on June 28. Morning Café airs weekdays at 8 a.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.