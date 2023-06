Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva speaks to conductor Susan McCreary Duprey about the Hawaiʻi premiere of Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo. Duprey will present the concerts with the Kona Choral Society on June 4 at the Hilton Waikaloa Village Resort and with the Windward Choral Society on June 11 at Kawaiahaʻo Church.This classical music conversation aired on May 24, 2023. Evening Concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.

