Conductor Rick Benjamin and Jim Moffitt of Chamber Music Hawaiʻi visit Morning Café to discuss the live showing of the swashbuckling silent movie classic "The Mark of Zorro" for the CMH at the Movies series. The film will be accompanied by CMH's Tresemble, led by Rick Benjamin, a leading expert on silent film music and silent film presentation.

