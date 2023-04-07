© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Michael-Thomas Foumai on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM HST
HPR-2's Gene Schiller with Michael-Thomas Foumai and Jim Moffitt in the HPR-2 studio.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
Left to right: HPR-2's Gene Schiller with Michael-Thomas Foumai and Jim Moffitt in the HPR-2 studio.

Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Jim Moffitt visited Morning Café to 'Put Some Spring in Your Step' on this Aloha Friday morning. They discuss Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's latest program with the Spring Wind Quintet, featuring works by Anton Reicha, Michael-Thomas Foumai and Paquito d’Rivera. The concerts take place on April 8 at the Doris Duke Theatre and on April 10 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kailua. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on April 7, 2023, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.

Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
