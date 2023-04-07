Michael-Thomas Foumai on Morning Café

Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Jim Moffitt visited Morning Café to 'Put Some Spring in Your Step' on this Aloha Friday morning. They discuss Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's latest program with the Spring Wind Quintet, featuring works by Anton Reicha, Michael-Thomas Foumai and Paquito d’Rivera. The concerts take place on April 8 at the Doris Duke Theatre and on April 10 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kailua. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on April 7, 2023, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.

