ʻIolani graduate Logyn Okuda is studying film composition at Chapman University. Logyn spoke to Classical Pacific by phone from California and shared a few recordings of his recent scores.

This classical music conversation aired on April 4, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.