Jackie Cordova-Arrington and Steve Vacchi of the Oregon Wind Quintet stop by Morning Café to share about their series of outreach events in tandem with the University of Hawaiʻi. Their visit culminates with a concert at the UH Orvis Auditorium on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

This classical music conversation aired on Monday, February 27, 2023, on Morning Café.