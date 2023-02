Acclaimed cellist Steven Isserlis on Evening Concert

British cellist Steven Isserlis talks about his first concert appearances in Hawaii. The performances include music by Bach, Brahms, and Mendelssohn. Isserlis talks about performing in China, not performing in Russia, and what he did during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Isserlis starts an islandwide concert tour this week:

University of Hawaii Hilo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Kauai Concert Association on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

Honolulu Chamber Music Series on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Orvis Auditorium at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

This classical music conversation aired on February 15, 2023 on Evening Concert.