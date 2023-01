Gene Schiller welcomes pianist Joyce Yang back to the HPR-2 studio to preview her upcoming concerts with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi. Joyce will join the Galliard String Quartet and Spring Wind Quartet on Jan. 7 at the Doris Duke Theatre in Honolulu, on Jan. 8 at Palikū Theatre in Kaneʻohe, and with the Galliard String Quartet on Jan. 9 at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center.

This interview aired on Jan. 6, 2023 on Morning Café.