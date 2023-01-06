Joyce Yang on Classical Pacific

Ahead of this weekend's concerts with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi, internationally renowned Van Cliburn prizewinner pianist Joyce Yang joins Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific to chat about her Honolulu and Hilo performances.

Joyce will join the Galliard String Quartet and Spring Wind Quartet on Jan. 7 at the Doris Duke Theatre in Honolulu, on Jan. 8 at Palikū Theatre in Kaneʻohe, and with the Galliard String Quartet on Jan. 9 at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center.

Learn more about the Oʻahu concerts

Learn more about the Hilo concert

This interview aired on January 4, 2023, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.