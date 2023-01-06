Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Joyce Yang on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published January 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM HST
Ahead of this weekend's concerts with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi, internationally renowned Van Cliburn prizewinner pianist Joyce Yang joins Sharene Taba on Classical Pacific to chat about her Honolulu and Hilo performances.
chambermusichawaii.org, Photos of Joyce Yang: KT Kim
pianistjoyceyang.com

Joyce will join the Galliard String Quartet and Spring Wind Quartet on Jan. 7 at the Doris Duke Theatre in Honolulu, on Jan. 8 at Palikū Theatre in Kaneʻohe, and with the Galliard String Quartet on Jan. 9 at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center.

Learn more about the Oʻahu concerts
Learn more about the Hilo concert

This interview aired on January 4, 2023, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. 

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
