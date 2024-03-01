Organist James Kealey on Morning Café

James Kealey, winner of the First Prize and Audience Prize at the 2022 American Guild of Organists National Young Artist Competition, joins Morning Café to discuss his upcoming Hawaiʻi debut at the 19th Annual American Guild of Organists (Hawai‘i Chapter) Organ Recital.

Named one of The Diapason magazine's "20 Under 30" in 2021, Kealey serves as full-time Interim Director of Music/Organist at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, New York and holds a Master of Music degree in Organ Performance and Literature from the Eastman School of Music.

Kealey performs on March 3 at Central Union Church in Honolulu and on March 8 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Kapaʻa. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired March 1, 2024, on Morning Café. Tune in to Morning Café and Morning Concert with Gene Schiller every weekday starting at 8:00 a.m. on HPR-2.