Classical Music Conversations

Jonathan Korth of Honolulu Chamber Music Series on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published November 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM HST
JonathanKorth_221102.jpg
Craig DeSilva
/
HPR
Honolulu Chamber Music Series president, Jonathan Korth, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Jonathan Korth, president of Honolulu Chamber Music Series, joins Craig DeSilva on Evening Concert to preview the upcoming HCMS season featuring some of the world's leading artists. Learn about the Dover Quartet, who kicks off the concert season on November 18, as well as other visiting artists who will come to the Orvis Auditorium for the HCMS 2022-2023 season.
Learn more at https://honoluluchambermusicseries.org/current-season/.

This classical music conversation aired on November 2, 2022. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWS
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa(where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
