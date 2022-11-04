Jonathan Korth of Honolulu Chamber Music Series on Evening Concert

Jonathan Korth, president of Honolulu Chamber Music Series, joins Craig DeSilva on Evening Concert to preview the upcoming HCMS season featuring some of the world's leading artists. Learn about the Dover Quartet, who kicks off the concert season on November 18, as well as other visiting artists who will come to the Orvis Auditorium for the HCMS 2022-2023 season.

Learn more at https://honoluluchambermusicseries.org/current-season/ .

This classical music conversation aired on November 2, 2022. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

